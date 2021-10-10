The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

NYSE:HBI opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.