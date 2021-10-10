RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RH by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,731,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in RH by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $646.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $685.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

