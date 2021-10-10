State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.10 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 934.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,983 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after buying an additional 356,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alkermes by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.