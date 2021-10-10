Morgan Stanley Trims Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price to $137.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.13.

ALLE stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

