ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.20 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

