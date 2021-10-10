Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 460 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

