WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of WD-40 worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $232.21 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.77.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

