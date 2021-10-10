Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

