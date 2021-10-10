AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,866 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FDX stock opened at $223.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.03 and its 200-day moving average is $281.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

