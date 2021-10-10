15,993 Shares in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SESN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SESN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

