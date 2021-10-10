XTX Topco Ltd Invests $98,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

