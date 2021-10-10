XTX Topco Ltd Invests $90,000 in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

ATRS stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $582.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

