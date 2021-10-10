XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,730 YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $39,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $58,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.82 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.