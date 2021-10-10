National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NSA opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after buying an additional 360,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,193,000 after purchasing an additional 203,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

