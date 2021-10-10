CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of CUBE opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

