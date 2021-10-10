EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,252.74

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.74 ($16.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,358 ($17.74). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.43), with a volume of 52,204 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £844.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,378.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,253.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get EMIS Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.