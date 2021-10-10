Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $390.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.46. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

