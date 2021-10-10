Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

