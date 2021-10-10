Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

MSCI opened at $600.12 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $629.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

