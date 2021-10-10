Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.76 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 63.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average is $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

