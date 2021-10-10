Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,710 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after purchasing an additional 842,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 553,404 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

