American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 677.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 71,734 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

AIG stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

