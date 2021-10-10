Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,857 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 31,971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Foot Locker worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 72.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

