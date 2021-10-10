XTX Topco Ltd Invests $110,000 in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ondas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 189.0% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 227,486 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $9.90 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $392.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

