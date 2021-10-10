Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chegg were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chegg by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $63.67 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.