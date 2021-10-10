XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,149,840. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.