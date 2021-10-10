Legal & General Group Plc Sells 190,345 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 190,345 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 70,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 196,793 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 138,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

RRC opened at $23.38 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

