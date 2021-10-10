Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.45

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.45 and traded as high as C$61.13. Stantec shares last traded at C$60.75, with a volume of 262,647 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.40.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

