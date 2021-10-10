3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,248.59

3i Group Plc (LON:III) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.59 ($16.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,268.52 ($16.57). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,256.50 ($16.42), with a volume of 982,258 shares.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,304 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.34.

In other news, insider David Hutchison acquired 1,146 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders acquired a total of 1,181 shares of company stock worth $1,532,791 over the last 90 days.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

