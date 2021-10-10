R Mark Adams Sells 1,324 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,369,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,435,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

