XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,418 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 74,478 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,005,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

PTEN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

