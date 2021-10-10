L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,081 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $233.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

