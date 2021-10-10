Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGY. Truist upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.