Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.