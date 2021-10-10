Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.66 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

