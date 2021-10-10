Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $22.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.71.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.