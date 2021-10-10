Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 336,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $110.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

