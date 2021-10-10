Brokerages Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target at $4.25

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on RROTF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.23 on Friday. Roots has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

