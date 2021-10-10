Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $148.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by Truist from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

