Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

