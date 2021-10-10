Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $109,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $708.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $664.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.