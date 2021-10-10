Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

