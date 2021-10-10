Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 170,831 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1,996.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of XRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

