Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 80.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 996,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 1,581,558 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 87.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 290,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 135,751 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 5,619.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 400,127 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB opened at $15.31 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

