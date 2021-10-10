Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,981 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 52.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $280.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.