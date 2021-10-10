Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Acquisition were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

