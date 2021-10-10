Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,727 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLBY. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PLBY opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.