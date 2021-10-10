Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $301.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.