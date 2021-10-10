Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Stake Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,760,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,766,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,951,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,825,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWND opened at $9.78 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.