Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $492.79 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $502.22. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,253 shares of company stock valued at $21,571,353. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.